Ukraine warns of risk of radiation leak at occupied Chernobyl nuclear plant

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday (Mar 9) to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which has been captured by Russian forces.

Energoatom said radioactive substances could be released if the plant cannot cool spent nuclear fuel, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said reserve diesel generators can power the plant for only 48 hours.

"After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent," Kuleba said on Twitter.

"I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply."