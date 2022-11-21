'Close call' in shelling near nuclear reactor on Ukraine's frontline

Whoever fired on the plant was taking "huge risks and gambling with many people's lives", said Rafael Grossi, director general of the IAEA.

Reuters could not immediately verify which side was responsible. The attacks also hit a cooling pond, a cable to one reactor and a bridge to another, according to an IAEA team on the ground citing information provided by plant management.

"We were fortunate a potentially serious nuclear incident did not happen. Next time, we may not be so lucky," Grossi said in a statement late on Sunday, describing the situation as a "close call".

"We are talking metres, not kilometres," he said.

Repeated shelling of the plant during the war has raised concern about a grave disaster in the country that suffered the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.

Radiation levels remained normal and there were no reports of casualties, the IAEA said. While there was no direct impact on nuclear safety and security systems, "the shelling came dangerously close", Grossi said.

MISSILE STRIKES

Russia's response to military setbacks in recent weeks has included a barrage of missile strikes, many on power facilities that have left much of the country without electricity as winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing.

Zelenskyy said that half of the country's power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets.

Grossi spoke to world leaders and reiterated the need for a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Zaporizhzhia, the IAEA said.

CEO Alexei Likhachev said Rosatom been in negotiations with the IAEA "all night", Interfax reported.