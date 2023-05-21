Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Ukraine's Zelenskyy appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured), during the G7 Summit at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

21 May 2023 03:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HIROSHIMA, Japan: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared to confirm the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russia on Sunday (May 21), when asked if it remained in Kyiv's control.

"I think no," he said ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Japan. "For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts."

Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war.

"It is tragedy," Zelenskiy said. "There is nothing on this place."

The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.

Kyiv had previously denied Prigozhin's claim.

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.