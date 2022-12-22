Zelenskyy’s US visit sends strong signal to Moscow about American support, says former US Ambassador to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States sends a strong signal to Moscow that American support for Ukraine is growing stronger, former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst said on Thursday (Dec 22).

The US pledged long-term support for Ukraine, including a new missile defence system and US$1.85 billion in new aid.

However, US President Joe Biden and his administration are showing “timidity” in their continued refusal to supply Ukraine with longer range artillery, Mr Herbst told CNA’s Asia First.

“We see the continuing timidity on the part of the administration in not giving Ukraine what it needs to succeed in this war,” he said.

Weapons with long range strike capabilities, which Ukraine has for months been pressing its allies for, are crucial in helping the country retake territories occupied by Russia, as well as stopping Iranian drone strikes being launched from Crimea, Mr Herbst said.

The whirlwind trip to Washington DC on Wednesday was the Ukrainian President’s first foreign trip since Russia's invasion in February.

Mr Herbst, who was the US Ambassador to Ukraine from 2003 to 2006, said it was important for Mr Zelenskyy to address the American public in person and solidify support for aid among Republicans in Congress.