Musk joined Trump's call with Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Reports

Trump and Musk were at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach residence and club, when the call took place, according to the New York Times.Musk gave millions of dollars to support Trump's presidential campaign and made public appearances with him. Trump has said he would offer Musk, the world's richest person, a role in his administration promoting government efficiency.Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Trump campaign said it did not comment on private meetings. Zelenskyy was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump, who has been critical of US military and financial support for Ukraine in its war with Russia Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday that his conversations with Trump should continue."We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering US leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace," the Ukrainian president said.