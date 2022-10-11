Russian strike on Ukraine's Lviv hits power supply; Zelenskyy to ask G7 for air defence weapons

KYIV: A Russian missile strike on critical infrastructure in Lviv on Tuesday (Oct 11) left part of the west Ukrainian city without power, city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

A Reuters witness reported three explosions in the city shortly after noon local time.

"As a result of the missile strike, 30 per cent of Lviv is temporarily without electricity," Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the water supply had also been interrupted in two districts of the city.

Russian missile strikes had also hit the electricity supply in the Lviv region on Monday. Its defence ministry said on Tuesday it launched long-range air strikes on Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure.

"The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the defence ministry said.

City authorities said late on Monday that power had been largely restored in the region, but Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevheniy Yenin said some settlements in the region were still without electricity on Tuesday morning.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defence weapons.

Ukrainians woke up to the wailing of new air raid sirens on Tuesday, with parts of the country left without power. Officials said 19 were killed on Monday in cruise missile strikes across the country, the biggest air raids since the start of the war.

President Vladimir Putin, under domestic pressure to ramp up the conflict as his forces have lost ground since the start of September, said he ordered the strikes as revenge for an explosion that damaged Russia's bridge to annexed Crimea.

Kyiv and its allies condemned Russia's strikes, which mainly hit civil infrastructure such as power stations. Missiles also landed in parks, tourist sites and busy rush hour streets.

US President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders will convene virtually later on Tuesday to discuss what more they can do to support Ukraine and to listen to Zelenskyy, who has called air defence systems his "number 1 priority". Biden has already promised more air defences.