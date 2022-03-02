Sandbags and soldiers as Ukraine leader gives interview under siege

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has often done away with the trappings of office in his dealings with the media - offering access to reporters who beat him at table tennis and holding lengthy peacetime press conferences in a food court.

On Tuesday (Mar 1) afternoon, the extraordinary circumstances of his interview with Reuters and CNN were by necessity, not choice.

There was nothing playful about the former comic actor's message and no theatrics in the unusual surroundings away from the imposing Bankova presidential building in the middle of the historic city of Kyiv.

Reuters reporters were driven to the venue in the capital in a van. The building appeared to be a non-descript, Soviet-era administrative office teeming with mostly young, heavily armed soldiers.

Sandbags blocked the bottom of windows, the blinds were pulled down and the bright lamps from television crews shone through the gloom. A Ukrainian flag and presidential standard were moved closer so they would appear in the background.