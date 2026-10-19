Zelenskyy tells NBC 'thankful' US has unblocked intelligence sharing
Kyiv earlier reported restrictions on satellite services operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications, shortly after US President Donald Trump criticised Ukraine.
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was "thankful" that the United States has resumed intelligence sharing after a pause had left his country more vulnerable to Russian missile strikes.
"It was blocked for some period of time. And then it was deblocked by the American side. We are very thankful for this. Now it works," Zelenskyy told NBC's Meet the Press in an interview published on Sunday (Oct 18).
"Only (the) United States has this unique intelligence to tell our side when Russia uses ballistic missiles. And we didn't get it during ballistic attacks during three days," Zelenskyy added.
In the past week, Kyiv also reported restrictions on satellite services operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications, shortly after US President Donald Trump criticised Ukraine and urged it to stop targeting Russian oil refineries.
Zelenskyy said he believed "it was a message from American government to limit the speed. And technically, SpaceX did it".
The Trump administration has denied it was behind any slowdown, and Zelenskyy's remark drew a quick rebuke from a top US official.
"President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio have categorically said that no one in the Trump administration did that. And I think it is very reckless for President Zelenskyy to make such a charge," Bessent told NBC in a separate interview aired on the same show on Sunday.
Bessent did not provide an alternative explanation.
Musk, who has himself been critical of Zelenskyy and has called on him "to go", said on Wednesday that any disruptions reported by Ukraine in using the Starshield satellite communications system would be the responsibility of the US government.
Zelensky told NBC it would be "a historic mistake" if the US formally supports Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine in 2022. But he said he believes his country retains bipartisan support in Washington and that he still views Trump as an ally.
"We want to trust him, and I hope that he will change his decisions," the Ukrainian leader said of the US president. "Because I think that it's all mistakes and it will not help us. And it will not help United States."
In another setback to Kyiv, Trump on Friday signed an executive order that waived sweeping sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia - measures adopted by Congress last month.
Top US diplomat Rubio on Saturday described it as a 60-day pause to "analyse" the impact on the global economy.
The waiver came after Trump struck a deal with Putin to allow exports of Russian diesel, a move intended to ease fuel prices in the US ahead of midterm elections next month.
Zelenskyy said waiving sanctions was "strengthening (Vladimir) Putin's war against us" - referring to the Russian president - and if Washington officially takes Moscow's side, it would be a "historic mistake and a big tragedy".