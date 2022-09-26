Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy doesn't think Putin is bluffing over nuclear arms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy doesn't think Putin is bluffing over nuclear arms

Ukraine's Zelenskyy doesn't think Putin is bluffing over nuclear arms

File photo of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with Reuters amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sep16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

26 Sep 2022 04:29PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 04:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he says Moscow would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

The Russian president said in a televised address last week that Moscow would use "all available means" to protect Russia and its people if its territorial integrity were threatened.

"Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality," Zelenskyy, who had previously played down such warnings as nuclear blackmail, told CBS News on Sunday (Sep 25).

"I don't think he's bluffing," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian president said Russian strikes on or near two Ukrainian nuclear plants could be considered "contemporary use of nuclear weapons or nuclear blackmail".

Kyiv accuses Moscow of repeatedly shelling the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the war in Ukraine, and more recently conducting a missile strike near the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear plant.

Moscow denies shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant, accusing Kyiv of being responsible. It did not comment on the Pivdennoukrainska strike.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia nuclear Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.