Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia's actions bear signs of 'genocide'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the world on Sunday (Feb 27) to scrap Russia's voting power at the UN Security Council and said Russian actions verged on "genocide".

"This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities, even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," Zelenskyy said in a short video message.

"Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide," he added.

He also said that Moscow was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine as its invading forces sought to push deeper into the pro-Western country.