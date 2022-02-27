Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia's actions bear signs of 'genocide'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia's actions bear signs of 'genocide'

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia's actions bear signs of 'genocide'

Flowers, signs, and balloons sit on the steps of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, DC, on Feb 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Stefani Reynolds)

27 Feb 2022 05:34PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 05:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the world on Sunday (Feb 27) to scrap Russia's voting power at the UN Security Council and said Russian actions verged on "genocide".

"This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities, even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed," Zelenskyy said in a short video message.

"Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide," he added.

He also said that Moscow was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine as its invading forces sought to push deeper into the pro-Western country.

Related:

A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on Feb 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Genya Savilov)
A man clears debris at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on Feb 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Leal)
A shell blew a hole in the walll of a kindergarten in east Ukraine, frightening children and escalating fears of an escalation that could provoke a Russian invasion (Photo: AFP/Aris Messinis)
A man stands next to the wreckage of a missile in the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv (Photo: AFP/Aris Messinis)
Ukrainian service members look for unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. (Photo: AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
Kyiv has been transformed within days into a war zone  (Photo: AFP/Sergei Supinsky)
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, early on Feb 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Ukraine Emergency Ministry Press Service)

"The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said in an address posted online.

"Today, there is not a single thing in the country that the occupiers do not consider an acceptable target. They fight against everyone. They fight against all living things - against kindergartens, against residential buildings and even against ambulances."

He said Russian forces were "firing rockets and missiles at entire city districts in which there isn't and never has been any military infrastructure".

"Vasylkiv, Kyiv, Chernigiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and many other towns in Ukraine are living in conditions that were last experienced on our lands during World War II.

Related:

Source: AGENCIES/yb(zl)

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us