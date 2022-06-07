Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says UK providing Kyiv with 'exactly' the right weapons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says UK providing Kyiv with 'exactly' the right weapons

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says UK providing Kyiv with 'exactly' the right weapons

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on Jun 5, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

07 Jun 2022 05:55AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 05:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday (Jun 6) that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "complete" understanding of the needs.

Britain said on Monday that, in coordination with the United States, it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80km away as part of a new UK military aid for Kyiv.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the complete understanding of our demands and preparedness to provide Ukraine with exactly the weapons that it so needs to protect the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street by street for control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk in a pivotal battle of the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Zelenskyy and Johnson held a phone conversation in which, Zelenskyy earlier said, the two were "looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock (Ukraine's) ports," referring to Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine which has left the latter unable to export much of its agricultural produce.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us