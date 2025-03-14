Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'very manipulative' statements on ceasefire

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (Mar 13) condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambivalent response to a proposed ceasefire as "very manipulative".

"We now have all heard from Russia Putin's very predictable, very manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Putin said in his first public comments on a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States and backed by Ukraine that he was in favour but had "serious questions" about how it would work.

Washington has called for Russia to accept a ceasefire without preconditions but Putin listed a number of obstacles in the way.

"We do not set conditions that complicate anything. Russia does that," Zelenskyy said.

"As we have always said, the only one who will drag things out, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia."

Zelenskyy accused Putin of "actually preparing a refusal" but claimed he was "afraid to say directly to President Trump that he wants to continue this war".

He also said Putin was "framing the idea of a ceasefire with such preconditions that nothing will work out at all, or for as long as possible".