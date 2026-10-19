Zelenskyy speaks to US envoys amid Trump spat

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with top US envoys on Sunday (Oct 19) to try to ease tensions, as Donald Trump accused his counterpart of not wanting to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy spoke to US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as both Russia and Ukraine hit each other's energy sites, with Moscow leaving thousands without power and Kyiv carrying out the largest drone attack on Saint Petersburg since the start of the war in 2022.

Trump and Zelensky have clashed as the US president blocked new sanctions on Russia and struck a diesel deal with Moscow, fuelling fears in Kyiv and Europe that the White House was steering towards Moscow.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he was in the process of negotiating a peace between Russia and Ukraine and making "great progress", but claimed: "Zelenskyy doesn't care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him ... he doesn't want to end this war, and probably never did."

"Zelenskyy is using Diesel Refineries in Russia as a target, knowing that these attacks are seriously hurting the world diesel markets, including those in the United States," Trump said.