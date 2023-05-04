Ukraine president to visit war crimes court in The Hague on Thursday

AMSTERDAM: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have a meeting at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Thursday (May 4), the court said without giving further detail.

The ICC in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine, a war crime.

Zelenskiy arrived at the Dutch Senate building around 7am GMT (3pm, Singapore Time) for a meeting with parliamentarians, Dutch news agency ANP said.

He will also have meetings with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and members of parliament, the government said ahead of his visit.

The foreign ministry said Zelenskiy was expected to deliver a speech titled "No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine".