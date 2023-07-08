Zelenskyy visits Snake Island, hails 'brave' Ukraine on 500th day of war

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed "brave" Ukraine on the 500th day of Russia's invasion on Saturday (Jul 8), as the war's toll mounted with six deaths reported in Russian rocket fire.

Zelenskyy published on social media an undated video clip of a visit to Snake Island in the Black Sea - a symbol of Ukraine's defiance against Russia.

"Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," he said.

"I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days," he said in the video, which showed him arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers.

Finishing a trip to Turkey on Saturday, Zelenskyy prayed for the victims of the war alongside Patriarch Bartholomew, the leader of the world's Orthodox, after a regional tour to drum up support ahead of a NATO summit next week.