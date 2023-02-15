Ukraine's allies scramble to keep ammo flowing

BRUSSELS: Ukraine's Western backers pledged at a meeting Tuesday (Feb 14) to keep the huge amounts of ammunition and arms Kyiv needs flowing to the frontline, as Russia battled for the devastated city of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has doubled down on his plea for Western aircraft after securing commitments for tanks, air defence and precision missiles.

But allies meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels remained focused on ensuring his forces have the ammunition, armoured vehicles and air defences they need on the ground to push back renewed Russian offensives.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the priorities were to protect his country's skies, bolster promised tank supplies and ensure ammunition stocks.

"Russia has lost, they've lost strategically, operationally and tactically and they are paying an enormous price on the battlefield," top US General Mark Milley said after the meeting of more than 50 countries.

"Until Putin ends his war of choice, the international community will continue to support Ukraine with the equipment and capabilities it needs."

Ukraine's Western supporters - spearheaded by the United States - have already supplied billions of dollars of arms to help Kyiv hold Moscow back.

Now, just under a year into the war, NATO says Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be starting a broader new offensive in east Ukraine.

"We see Russia introducing a number of new troops to the battlefield. Many of those troops are ill-trained and ill-equipped, and so their casualty rate has been really high," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

He said Ukraine was looking to turn the tide on the battlefield to gain momentum and he expected Kyiv's forces to launch their own counter-offensive in the spring.