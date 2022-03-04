Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's envoy criticises Turkish tourism group over 'two-faced' approach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's envoy criticises Turkish tourism group over 'two-faced' approach

Ukraine's envoy criticises Turkish tourism group over 'two-faced' approach

Sunbeds are aligned respecting social distancing on the Yemis Kumu beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near the Mediterranean city of Mersin, Turkey, on Jun 22, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk)

04 Mar 2022 06:00AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA: Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey urged Ukrainian travel agencies on Thursday (Mar 3) not to work with an association of Turkish agencies over what he called its 'two-faced' stance amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine and has good ties with both, has criticised Moscow's invasion but so far avoided the harsher rhetoric of other alliance members and opposes their use of sanctions.

Moscow calls the assault a "special operation".

Ukrainians and Russians are among Turkey's top visitors. In 2021, more than 2 million Ukrainian tourists arrived in Turkey, according to data from the tourism ministry, while another 4.7 million tourists came from Russia.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said the head of the Turkey Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB) had met separately with him and the Russian ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, slamming what he said amounted to an equating of Ukraine and Russia.

"The TURSAB chairman's meeting with us in the morning and later with the Russian Ambassador is a sign of the two-faced approach. Putting an equal sign between the aggressor Russia and Ukraine, which is defending itself, is tantamount to being an accomplice to the crime," Bodnar said on Twitter.

"We urge Ukrainian travel agencies not to work with TURSAB."

TURSAB Chairman Firuz Baglikaya said he had discussed travel agencies' work with the Russian ambassador and told him that the "language of tourism is peace", calling for an immediate halt to fighting. He added he offered Bodnar TURSAB's help in delivering Turkish humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In a statement responding to Bodnar late on Thursday, TURSAB said Baglikaya discussed with Russia's envoy problems in tourism due to the ongoing war and the safe return of Russian tourists.

It also countered Bodnar's account of the talks, saying the envoy had met Baglikaya after the Russian ambassador. It added that Baglikaya conveyed to both ambassadors his wish for an end to the conflict.

"Just like we have continuous friendly ties with the Russian people, our friendship with Ukraine and Ukrainian people will also never change," TURSAB said, adding it opposed the war.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us