Ukraine's farmers risk death in bomb-strewn fields

GRYGORIVKA: It's spring planting season in Ukraine, but this year farmers require more than fuel and fertiliser - they also need flak jackets and deminers to destroy the bombs that have already killed or maimed others in their fields.

One of the unexploded rockets lay on an island of undisturbed black soil in Igor Tsiapa's field in the nation's southwest and posed a deadly threat to getting his corn crop planted on land that was otherwise ploughed and waiting.

"We first spotted the projectile a week and a half ago but just didn't touch this part of the field and continued on getting ready for planting," he told AFP on Thursday, a few metres from the deminers prepping the device for destruction.

"Everything has to be done on schedule if you want to have a more or less proper harvest ... We had to keep working," the nearly 60-year-old added in the area of the village of Grygorivka.

Farmers in Ukraine have found themselves on the front line of a Russian invasion that has tainted swathes of the country with undetonated mines, shells and rockets.

That's because they face a unique risk of setting off one of the devices while working the soil, one more piece of worrying news for next year's harvest in Europe's breadbasket.

Police said the latest injury was in the Kyiv area where a farmer in the village of Gogoliv hit a mine on his tractor while in the fields on Wednesday.

Maria Kolesnyk, with analytics firm ProAgro Group, told AFP that about 20 incidents had been recorded of farmers being struck by accidental explosions of war ordnance, but it wasn't clear how many instances were fatal.