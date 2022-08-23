Ukraine's key food exports have fallen by almost half since Russian war

KYIV: Exports of key Ukrainian agricultural commodities have fallen by almost half since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year compared to the same period in 2021, data from the agriculture ministry showed late on Monday (Aug 22).

Russia began its attack on Ukraine on Feb 24, calling it a "special military operation", and as a result of the fighting, Ukrainian seaports were blocked, leaving a vast amount of crops either unharvested or destroyed.

Agricultural exports between Feb 24 and Aug 15 this year fell to 10 million tonnes from around 19.5 million in the same period last year, the ministry data showed.

The 2022 grain harvest in Ukraine is forecast to fall to around 50 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

From Feb 24 to Aug 15 this year, Ukraine has exported 3.8 million tonnes of corn, 1.4 million tonnes of sunflower seeds, almost 1 million tonnes of sunflower oil and around 640,000 tonnes of wheat, the ministry data showed.