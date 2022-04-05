Ukraine's northern regions say Russian troops have mostly withdrawn

Officials in Ukraine's northern regions said on Monday (Apr 4) Russian troops there had fully withdrawn or significantly reduced in number, leaving mines and damaged military vehicles behind.

Ukraine has reported Russian troops drawing back or being pushed back in the north since Russia announced last Tuesday that it would scale down its operations there to focus on battles in the east.

The governor of Zhytomyr region, which is west of Kyiv, said no Russian troops remained on its territory.

"They left, leaving some of their vehicles and munitions, but also they left having mined private homes and forests, essentially having left behind a trail of war," Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said in an online post.

Russia's defence ministry has not responded to a request for comment on previous allegations that withdrawing troops are planting mines in civilian areas.