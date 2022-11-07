Ukraine's occupied city of Kherson without electricity, water after strike

KYIV: Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies on Sunday (Nov 6) after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, local officials said.

It is the first time that Kherson - which fell to Moscow's forces within days of their February offensive - has seen such a power cut.

"In Kherson and a number of other areas in the region, there is temporarily no electricity or water supply," the city's Moscow-installed administration said on Telegram.

It said it was the "result of an attack organised by the Ukrainian side on the Berislav-Kakhovka highway that saw three concrete poles of high-voltage power lines damaged".

Energy specialists were working to "quickly" resolve the issue, the Russian-backed authorities said, as they called on people to "remain calm".

But the head of the regional administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, blamed Russia for the power outages.

He said that in Beryslav city around 1.5km of electric power lines had been destroyed - cutting off power entirely because the "damage is quite extensive."

"Probably, there will be no light in Beryslav until the city is completely de-occupied," he wrote on the Telegram social media platform.

"It is impossible to promptly repair the lines - there is a lack of specialists, equipment, and the Russian invaders will not allow this to be done."

News of the outage followed reports that the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled region of Kherson was "damaged" by a Ukrainian strike.

"Today at 10:00 there was a hit of six HIMARS rockets. Air defence units shot down five missiles, one hit a lock of the Kakhovka dam, which was damaged," Russian news agencies quoted local emergency services as saying.

The RIA Novosti news agency quoted a local Moscow-backed official saying the damage was not "critical".

Ukraine in recent weeks warned that Moscow's forces intended to blow up the strategic facility to cause flooding.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine was captured by Moscow's forces at the start of their offensive. It supplies Russian-annexed Crimea with water.