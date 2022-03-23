Ukraine's president asks Japan to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Japan on Wednesday (Mar 23) to step up sanctions pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, by introducing a trade embargo on Russian goods.



Japan's sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other bodies in Russia cover defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport. It has also said it will revoke Russia's trade status of most favoured nation.

Speaking by video link to parliament in Tokyo in an unprecedented gesture accorded to a foreign leader, Zelenskyy thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian nations in condemning Russia's invasion and launching sanctions.

"Responsible states unite to protect peace," Zelenskyy said. "I am grateful to your state for its principled position at such a historical moment, for real assistance to Ukraine.

"You were the first in Asia who really began to put pressure on Russia to restore peace, who supported sanctions against Russia, and I urge you to keep doing this."