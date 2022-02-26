Ukraine's president says Russia will try to 'storm' Kyiv overnight

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 26) that Russian troops would attempt to take the capital city Kyiv during the night.

"I have to say absolutely openly. This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.

"Special attention on Kyiv - we cannot lose the capital," he added in the clip released by the presidency.

"I am turning to our defenders, male and female, on all fronts: This night the enemy will use all the forces it has to crush our defence in a treacherous, harsh and inhumane way," he said.

"Tonight they will attempt a storming," he added, in an apparent reference to the capital Kyiv.