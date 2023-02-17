Ukraine's priority to hold the line as global security leaders gather

KYIV: Russian forces intensified attacks along front lines in eastern Ukraine on Friday (Feb 17) as senior politicians and military leaders from around the world were due to meet in Germany with Ukrainian officials expected to address the security conference.

Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground assaults across southern and eastern Ukraine as the first anniversary of its Feb 24 invasion nears.

A major new Russian offensive appears to be taking shape and the governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine reported a significant increase in Russian attacks on Friday along front lines there.

"Today it is rather difficult on all directions because the number of attacks rose significantly, shelling also increased a lot, even with the air force," the governor, Serhiy Haidai, told a Ukrainian television broadcaster.

"There are constant attempts to break through our defence lines," he said of fighting near Kreminna city.

Russia rained missiles across Ukraine on Thursday and struck its largest oil refinery. Of about 36 missiles that Russia fired, about 16 were shot down, the air force said, a lower rate than normal.

There was no word from Russia on the latest fighting or the missile strikes and Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

Ukraine said Thursday's barrage included missiles that its air defences cannot shoot down, which will only add urgency to its appeals for more Western military support.