Ukraine's top peace negotiator quits after raid by anti-graft police

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's powerful chief of staff Andriy Yermak, a close ally who has headed Ukraine's negotiation team at fraught US-backed peace talks quit on Friday (Nov 28), hours after anti-corruption agents searched his home.

A major probe into high-level graft, at a time when Ukraine is fighting against Russia for its very survival, has sparked public outrage and thrust its leadership into crisis as Washington steps up pressure on Kyiv to reach a settlement.

Yermak was leading Ukraine's effort to push back against terms proposed by the US that would satisfy many of Moscow's territorial and security demands. Zelenskyy said he would consider a replacement on Saturday.

"Russia is eager for Ukraine to make mistakes. We won't make any," Zelenskyy said on Friday in a video address, calling for greater unity.

"Our work goes on. Our struggle goes on."