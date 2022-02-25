Logo
Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns of new iron curtain falling as Russian troops advance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

25 Feb 2022 03:44AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 03:44AM)
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Ukraine was listening to the sound of a new iron curtain falling as Russian troops advanced across his country's territory and he warned that other European countries may be next.

"What we have heard today are not just missile blasts, fighting and the rumble of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain, which has come down and is closing Russia off from the civilised world," Zelenskiy said.

"Our national task is to make sure this curtain does not fall across our land."

Source: Reuters

