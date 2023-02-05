Logo
World

Ukraine's Zelenskiyy strips citizenship of several former politicians
Ukraine's Zelenskiyy strips citizenship of several former politicians

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy attends a joint news briefing with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Odesa, Ukraine on Jan 30, 2023. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS.)

05 Feb 2023 08:16AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2023 08:16AM)
LVIV, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians on Saturday (Feb 4) in the latest of steps to "cleanse" the country from pro-Russian influences.

"Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor," Zelenskiyy said during his nightly video address.

Zelenskiyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine's pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014.

The list included Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister and head of Yanukovych's administration and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

Ukraine has stripped a number of people of their Ukrainian citizenship and has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

 

Source: Reuters/ga

