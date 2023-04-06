Ukraine's Zelenskyy aims for Western warplane coalition; Russians pressure Bakhmut

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a trip to Warsaw on Wednesday (Apr 5) that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Kyiv, adding that Ukrainian troops were still fighting for Bakhmut in the east but could withdraw if they risked being cut off.

Neighbouring Poland is a close ally of Ukraine and helped galvanise support in the West to supply main battle tanks to Kyiv. During Zelenskyy's visit, Poland announced it would send 10 more MiG fighter jets on top of four provided earlier.

"Just as your (Polish) leadership proved itself in the tank coalition, I believe that it will manifest itself in the planes coalition," Zelenskyy said in a speech on a square in Warsaw.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops faced a really difficult situation in Bakhmut and the military would take "corresponding" decisions to protect them if they risk being encircled by Russian invasion forces.

Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut sometimes advanced a little only to be knocked back, Zelenskiy said, but remained inside the city.

"We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control it," Zelenskyy said.

BOMBARDMENT

Bakhmut, in Ukraine's mainly Russian-occupied Donetsk province, has proven one of the bloodiest and longest battles of Russia's invasion, now in its 14th month. Kyiv's forces have held out against a Russian onslaught with heavy losses on both sides and the city, a mining and transport hub, reduced to ruin after months of street fighting and bombardment.

"For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and of course if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement - of course the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there," Zelenskyy said.

He appeared to be referring to the idea of withdrawing.

However, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said later in that the situation at the front was "completely under control" despite repeated Russian attempts to take Bakhmut and other cities in the east.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.