Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Britain to meet PM Starmer and King Charles

LONDON: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (Mar 1) and will visit King Charles on Sunday, a show of support for the Ukrainian leader who was publicly berated by Donald Trump in front of the world's media at the White House.

Zelenskyy flew into Britain from the United States on Saturday morning for a wider summit of European leaders on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

In an extraordinary Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump threatened to withdraw support for Ukraine three years after Russia invaded its smaller neighbour, and after Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron had held apparently successful meetings with Trump to persuade him to continue support for Kyiv.

European leaders issued messages of support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine shortly after the meeting, highlighting a major rift between traditional allies the United States and Europe over the war since Trump returned to office.

