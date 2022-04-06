Ukraine's Zelenskyy demands world hold Russia accountable for 'war crimes'

UNITED NATIONS/LVIV: Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday (Apr 5) that Russia must be held accountable over allegations of war atrocities as the West prepared to expand sanctions to include a ban on all new investments in Russia.

Six weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies will move to isolate the Russian economy further on Wednesday by also increasing curbs on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, as well as targeting government officials and their families, a source familiar with the planned announcement said.

The European Union's executive proposed extending sanctions to include a ban on coal imports from Russia as part of the West's response to the discovery of bodies of civilians shot at close range in the northern Ukrainian town of Bucha retaken from Russian forces.

Between 150 and 300 bodies might be in a mass grave by a church in Bucha, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy questioned the value of the 15-member Security Council, which has been unable to take any action over Russia's Feb 24 invasion because permanent member Moscow is a veto power, along with the United States, France, Britain and China.

"We are dealing with a state that turns its veto at the UN Security Council into the right to (cause) death," Zelenskyy said in a live video address from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, calling for action to reform the world body. "Russia wants to turn Ukraine into silent slaves," he said.

Responding to Zelenskyy, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Council that Russian troops were not targeting civilians, dismissing accusations of abuse as lies.

Moscow has said the deaths in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said responsible world powers and global leaders need to "show backbone - and stand up to Russia's dangerous and unprovoked threat against Ukraine and the world".

Russia says it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine to demilitarise and "denazify" a country that President Vladimir Putin regards as an illegitimate state. The Kremlin's position is rejected by Ukraine, a parliamentary democracy, and the West as a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.