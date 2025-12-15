Ukraine's Zelenskyy drops NATO ambition as Berlin peace talks begin

BERLIN: Ukraine has relinquished its aim to join the NATO military alliance in exchange for Western security guarantees as a compromise to end the war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Dec 14) as peace talks got underway in Berlin.

Zelenskyy aired the concession as he flew to the German capital, where he began meetings with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in efforts to end Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War Two.

The move marks a major shift for Ukraine, which has fought to join NATO as a safeguard against Russian attacks and has such an aspiration included in its constitution. It also meets one of Russia's war aims, although Kyiv has so far held firm against ceding territory to Moscow.

Zelenskyy met the US envoys at talks hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who, a source said, made brief remarks before leaving the two sides to negotiate. Other European leaders are also due in Germany for talks on Monday.

SECURITY GUARANTEES, A COMPROMISE

Security guarantees from the United States, Europe and other partners instead of NATO membership represented a compromise on Ukraine's side, Zelenskyy said ahead of Sunday's discussions.

"From the very beginning, Ukraine's desire was to join NATO, these are real security guarantees. Some partners from the US and Europe did not support this direction," he said in answer to questions from reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

"Thus, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, Article 5-like guarantees for us from the US, and security guarantees from European colleagues, as well as other countries — Canada, Japan — are an opportunity to prevent another Russian invasion," Zelenskyy said.

"And it is already a compromise from our part," he said, adding that the security guarantees should be legally binding.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine officially renounce its NATO ambitions and withdraw troops from about 10% of Donbas, which Kyiv still controls. Moscow has also said that Ukraine must be a neutral country and that no NATO troops can be stationed in Ukraine.

Russian sources said earlier this year that Putin wants a "written" pledge by major Western powers not to enlarge the US-led NATO alliance eastwards - shorthand for formally ruling out membership to Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other former Soviet republics.

Zelenskyy had earlier called for a "dignified" peace and guarantees that Russia would not attack Ukraine again.

Under pressure from Trump to sign a peace deal that initially backed Moscow's demands, Zelenskyy accused Russia of dragging out the war through deadly bombings of cities and Ukraine's power and water supplies.

Sending Witkoff, who has led negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a US peace proposal, appeared to be a signal that Washington saw a chance of progress nearly four years after Russia's 2022 invasion.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine, the Europeans and the US are looking at a 20-point plan, and that at the end of this, there is a ceasefire. He said Kyiv has no direct talks with Russia.

A ceasefire along the current front lines would be a fair option, he added.