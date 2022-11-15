Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails Kherson capture as 'beginning of end of war'

KHERSON: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (Nov 14) said Ukraine's recapture of Kherson marked "the beginning of the end of the war" as he hailed the liberation of the city in a surprise visit.

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg nonetheless cautioned that Ukraine was facing difficult months ahead and said that Russia's military capability should not be underestimated.

And US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - a key ally of Vladimir Putin - agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Zelenskyy singing the national anthem with his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to Kherson's main administrative building.

"This is the beginning of the end of the war," Zelenskyy said.

"It is a long way, difficult way, because the war took the best heroes of our country. We are ready for peace but our peace, for our country it's all our country, all our territory," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman denied that the Ukrainian leader's visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed last month.

In Kherson, Zelenskyy said that "the price of this war is high".

"People are injured. A large number of dead. There were fierce battles, and the result is - today we are in Kherson region."

"MISTAKE" TO UNDERESTIMATE RUSSIA

His visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the city - the Kherson region's administrative centre - after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday.

The takeover is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 hoping for a lightning takeover that would topple the government in days.

Still, Stoltenberg said that "the coming months will be difficult" and cautioned that: "We should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia".

"Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian infrastructure, and the country's national energy company said Moscow's forces destroyed a key energy facility before retreating from the western bank of the Dnipro river.

A senior US military official also told journalists that initial indications are that Russian forces caused "significant damage to civilian infrastructure," including "water and utility systems", prior to their departure.

The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital seized by Moscow's troops.

Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia.

Putin vowed to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces, hinting at the use of nuclear weapons.