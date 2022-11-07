Logo
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Heavy Russian losses in the east
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Heavy Russian losses in the east

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct 31, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

07 Nov 2022 05:34AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 05:36AM)
Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Nov 6).

"Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said he believed Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance".

Source: Reuters/ec

