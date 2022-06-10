Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Putin and his allies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Putin and his allies

Ukraine's Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Putin and his allies

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a place of a fight with Russian troops during Russia's invasion to Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

10 Jun 2022 01:44AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 01:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on Russian President Vladimir Putin and dozens of other top Russian officials, his website said on Thursday (Jun 9).

The sanctioned officials included Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, veteran Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The sanctions, imposed in the fourth month of Russia's Feb 24 invasion, appeared unlikely to have much practical impact beyond the symbolic.

In the early phases of the war, Zelenskyy had been pushing for a meeting with Putin, an idea downplayed by the Kremlin which said there was still much preparatory peace negotiating to be done by their respective delegations.

The peace talks are now frozen and Ukraine is lobbying the European Union to impose a seventh sanctions package on Russia.

"Given that Russia seems to aim to fight in Ukraine to the last Russian, sanctions pressure, of course, needs to be increased," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us