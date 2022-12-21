Ukraine's Zelenskyy plans US visit; first trip abroad since war began

WASHINGTON: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington on Wednesday (Dec 21) for a possible meeting with Joe Biden and an address to Congress, United States media reported - his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February.

The potential White House meeting could feature an expected announcement from Biden of a new arms package for Kyiv including Patriot missiles, according to the reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meanwhile told members of Congress in a letter on Tuesday that they should be in attendance the following night.

"Please be present for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night," she wrote, without explanation.

Zelenskyy, who has led without rest for 10 months of brutal war with invading Russian forces, has spoken frequently to leaders and supporters around the world, but only by phone and video conference.