Ukraine's Zelenskyy to press skeptical Republicans on aid in Washington visit

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the US capitol on Thursday (Sep 21) as Republican skeptics question whether Congress should approve a new round of aid for his country despite slower-than-hoped-for progress fighting Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy travels to Washington after seeking to shore up international support at the United Nations, on a crosstown blitz that includes meetings with US President Joe Biden and military leaders at the Pentagon and an address in the evening at the National Archives museum.

In the morning, Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of the Republican-led House of Representatives and House national security committees before a private session with the full US Senate.

While Biden and most congressional leaders still support aide to Ukraine, and Biden's Democrats control the Senate, Zelenskyy will face a tougher crowd than when he visited Washington nine months ago.

As Ukraine's military counteroffensive grinds on and Congress stages a bitter debate over spending ahead of a possible government shutdown, a growing chorus of Republicans have questioned the billions of dollars Washington has sent Kyiv for military, economic and humanitarian needs.

The US has sent some US$113 billion in security and humanitarian aid to help Zelenskyy's government since Russia invaded in February 2022.