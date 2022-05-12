Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he spoke to Scholz, discussed more Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (May 11) said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation and increasing sanctions on Russia.

"We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!" he said in a tweet.

A German government spokesperson said Scholz had stressed in the call that it was up to Russia to immediately end hostilities in Ukraine, withdraw troops and restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The Chancellor and the Ukrainian President also exchanged views on very concrete, practical ways of continuing to support Ukraine and agreed to remain in close contact," the spokesperson said in a statement, giving no further details.