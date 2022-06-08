Ukraine's Zelenskyy says it will fight for all territory amid fierce battle in east

KYIV: Ukraine will fight to recover all its territory occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (Jun 7), as his troops struggled to hold their ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the city of Sievierodonetsk.

"We have already lost too many people to simply cede our territory," Zelenskyy said by video link at an event hosted by Britain's Financial Times newspaper. "We have to achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory."

Zelenskyy's remarks responded forcefully to suggestions that Ukraine must cede territory to Russia to end the war, now in its fourth month.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a recent interview it was important not to "humiliate" Moscow, comments interpreted in Ukraine as implying it must accept some Russian demands.

Asked about Macron's comments, Zelenskyy said: "We are not going to humiliate anyone, we are going to respond in kind."

As he spoke, Ukrainian troops in the ruins of Sievierodonetsk were trying to cling to gains Kyiv said its forces had made in a surprise counter-offensive that shifted momentum there last week.

The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said the defenders were finding it hard to repel Russian attacks in the centre of Sievierodonetsk, a small industrial city in the east.

"The Russians are trying with all their might to capture Sievierodonetsk and cut off the highway from Lysychansk to Bakhmut," he said in an online post. "In the regional centre it is hard to stave off the attacks, but the occupiers do not control the town."

Moscow said its troops have been advancing. Reuters could not independently verify the situation on the ground.

UNDER BOMBARDMENT

The fight for Sievierodonetsk has emerged as a pivotal battle, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of separatist proxies.

Ukrainian officials had said their forces staged a surprise counter-attack last week, driving the Russians from a swathe of the city centre.

Before that, Russia had seemed on the verge of encircling Ukraine's garrison in Luhansk, attempting to cut off the main road to Sievierodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk across the Siverskiy Donets river.

Gaidai said in his post that Lysychansk was under constant bombardment.