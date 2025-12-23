Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says war settlement talks ‘close to a real result’

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday (Dec 22) that negotiations with the United States and European partners aimed at ending the nearly four-year war with Russia were “very close to a real result”.

Speaking at a gathering of Ukrainian diplomats, Zelenskyy said talks held in recent days, including meetings in Florida, showed tangible progress toward a possible settlement.

“It all looks quite worthy, and here it is important that this is the work of both us and the United States of America,” Zelenskyy said. “This suggests that we are very close to a real result.”

TALKS WITH US AND EUROPE

Ukrainian negotiators led by senior official Rustem Umerov have held a series of discussions with US envoys, alongside European representatives, as Washington pushes to bridge gaps between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russia’s negotiator, Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for President Vladimir Putin, has also been holding separate talks with US officials in Florida.

Officials in both Ukraine and Russia said their delegations were returning home on Monday to report back on the outcome of the discussions.