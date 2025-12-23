Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says war settlement talks ‘close to a real result’

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday (Dec 22) that negotiations with the United States and European partners aimed at ending the nearly four-year war with Russia were “very close to a real result”.
Speaking at a gathering of Ukrainian diplomats, Zelenskyy said talks held in recent days, including meetings in Florida, showed tangible progress toward a possible settlement.
“It all looks quite worthy, and here it is important that this is the work of both us and the United States of America,” Zelenskyy said. “This suggests that we are very close to a real result.”
TALKS WITH US AND EUROPE
Ukrainian negotiators led by senior official Rustem Umerov have held a series of discussions with US envoys, alongside European representatives, as Washington pushes to bridge gaps between Kyiv and Moscow.
Russia’s negotiator, Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for President Vladimir Putin, has also been holding separate talks with US officials in Florida.
Officials in both Ukraine and Russia said their delegations were returning home on Monday to report back on the outcome of the discussions.
US 20-POINT PLAN
Zelenskyy said negotiations have focused on a 20-point plan put forward by US envoys, which has been under discussion for weeks after earlier drafts were criticised by Ukraine and European allies as being too favourable to Moscow.
“Not everything is ideal with this, but the plan is there,” he said.
He added that talks have also covered security guarantees sought by Kyiv to deter future Russian aggression, as well as a framework for Ukraine’s economic recovery once fighting ends.
“The basic block of all the documents is ready,” Zelenskyy said. “There are some matters for which we are not prepared. And I am certain that there are matters for which the Russians are not prepared.”
The US side has been led by President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
PRESSURE ON MOSCOW
In his nightly video address later on Monday, Zelenskyy said the key question was whether Washington could secure a genuine response from Moscow.
“The main issue is whether the United States is able to get a response from Russia, real readiness on the part of that country to focus on something other than aggression,” he said.
Zelenskyy stressed that continued international pressure on the Kremlin remained essential, including sanctions and efforts to curb Russia’s energy revenues.
“Lowering the price of Russian oil, strong global sanctions and continued other forms of pressure are what can persuade even a stubborn person,” he said, adding that steps taken this year had already reduced funds available to Russia’s war effort.