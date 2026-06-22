Ukraine's Zelenskyy, top officials return Polish awards in World War II row

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top officials said on Saturday (Jun 20) they were returning Polish awards, in a spiralling row with key ally Poland over World War II massacres.

Zelenskyy infuriated neighbouring Poland this month by naming a military unit after the nationalist Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) that took part in massacres against Poles in World War II.

On Friday, hard-right Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, the highest honour in Poland, despite requests from both Kyiv and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"We believed that the Order of the White Eagle, awarded in 2023, was meant for the Ukrainian People and our army. That is what was said at the time. Today, I sent the Order back to the President of Poland," Zelenskyy said on social media.

He posted a photo of the order being packaged for shipment from an ordinary post office, addressed to the Polish presidential chancellery.

"Ukraine is grateful to the Polish People for their support and cooperation," Zelenskyy's statement added.

In a statement revoking the award given by his predecessor, Nawrocki said that the move "is not directed against Ukrainian people" and that Poland would continue to support Ukraine.