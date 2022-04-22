Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges world to send more heavy weapons

LISBON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday (Apr 21) his war-ravaged country needed more heavy weapons to defend itself from Russia's invasion that threatened Ukraine's very survival, and he asked Western nations to impose further sanctions.

Zelenskyy told Portugal's parliament in a video address that the Portuguese, who next week celebrate 48 years since an almost bloodless revolution ended decades of fascist dictatorship, knew all too well what it meant to fight for democracy.

"In 57 days of war, more than 1,000 Ukrainian towns were occupied by invaders who continue to destroy our cities," he said. "Millions of people had to flee ... it is as if the whole of Portugal was forced to leave."

He said the Russian army had committed atrocities, including in the port city of Mariupol, which has faced heavy bombardment.

"We are fighting not only for our independence, but for our survival, for our people so that they do not get killed, tortured and raped," Zelenskyy said. "The Russians have already kidnapped more than 500,000 people ... who were deported to the most distant regions of Russia, in remote camps."