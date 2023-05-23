Logo
World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front line to meet marines
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards a Ukrainian Marine during a celebration of the Ukrainian Marines Day at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine May 23, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

23 May 2023 07:44PM
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said on Tuesday (May 23) he had visited marines on the eastern front line to thank them for their role in resisting Russia's invasion.

Video footage posted on social media showed Zelenskiy, dressed in a military khaki sweatshirt and khaki trousers, handing out awards to dozens of male and female marines in combat gear on the national Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

"Happy Marines Day, especially to such strong people who are in one of the hottest but also one of the strongest ... sectors - the Vuhledar-Marinka direction," Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a picture with Ukrainian Marines during a celebration of the Ukrainian Marines Day at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine on May 23, 2023. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine's military said in a daily update that its forces had repelled numerous enemy attacks on the city of Marinka, which lies in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Fighting has been fierce in Donetsk, one of four regions that Russia proclaimed as its own last September after what Ukraine and its allies denounced as a "sham" referendum following Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskiyy also handed out decorations to commanders of several marine units. He said the Ukrainian government would create a specialised marines corps and promised to provide new weapons and equipment.

Source: Reuters/ga

