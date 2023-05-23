Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front line to meet marines

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said on Tuesday (May 23) he had visited marines on the eastern front line to thank them for their role in resisting Russia's invasion.

Video footage posted on social media showed Zelenskiy, dressed in a military khaki sweatshirt and khaki trousers, handing out awards to dozens of male and female marines in combat gear on the national Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

"Happy Marines Day, especially to such strong people who are in one of the hottest but also one of the strongest ... sectors - the Vuhledar-Marinka direction," Zelenskiy said.