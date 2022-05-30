Logo
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on May 29, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 29, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on May 29, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards a Ukrainian servicewoman, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
30 May 2022 04:59AM (Updated: 30 May 2022 04:59AM)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops on the frontline in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday (May 29), his first official appearance outside the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," the President's office website cited him as telling the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.

Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app that the president had also visited Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Yermak said Zelenskyy toured destroyed residential buildings, noting that their replacements had to be built with bomb shelters in place.

The president's chief of staff added that 31 per cent of Kharkiv region's territory was currently occupied by Russia, and a further 5 per cent had been taken back by Ukraine having been occupied earlier.

Source: Reuters/ec

