World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in New York ahead of UN address
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in New York ahead of UN address

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (not pictured) in front of the presidential palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep 6, 2023. (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS)

19 Sep 2023 06:12AM
NEW YORK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a New York City hospital on Monday (Sep 18) ahead of his address to world leaders at the United Nations.

In his first in-person visit to the 193-member world body since Russia's February 2022 invasion, Zelenskyy is due to speak to the annual General Assembly of world leaders on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy travelled straight from the airport after landing in New York on Monday to Staten Island University Hospital, where Ukrainian soldiers have been treated for amputations.

After New York, he will travel to Washington, where he is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden and members of Congress. In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he also plans to meet military and business officials.

Source: Reuters/ec

