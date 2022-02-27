Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

27 Feb 2022 03:45AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed moves to disconnect Russia from "global financial civilisation" in a video message on Saturday (Feb 26).

A French presidential official said earlier on Saturday that European Union members were close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system.

"Our diplomats fought around the clock to inspire all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbanking network. We also have this victory," Zelenskyy said.

"This is billions and billions of losses for Russia - a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country ... Ukraine won the attention of the entire civilised world. And the practical result? Here it is - SWIFT ... Disconnecting from global financial civilisation."

He also welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold peace talks with Russia, and singled out his conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key agreeing more international support to Ukraine.

"We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Zelenskyy said in the short video, adding his country was currently lacking oil and oil products.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us