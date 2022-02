Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed moves to disconnect Russia from "global financial civilisation" in a video message on Saturday (Feb 26).

A French presidential official said earlier on Saturday that European Union members were close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system.

"Our diplomats fought around the clock to inspire all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbanking network. We also have this victory," Zelenskyy said.

"This is billions and billions of losses for Russia - a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country ... Ukraine won the attention of the entire civilised world. And the practical result? Here it is - SWIFT ... Disconnecting from global financial civilisation."

He also welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold peace talks with Russia, and singled out his conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key agreeing more international support to Ukraine.

"We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Zelenskyy said in the short video, adding his country was currently lacking oil and oil products.