Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire

KYIV: Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages on Sunday (May 29) as they held off Russian attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in the eastern region of Luhansk, officials said.

Russian shelling has destroyed all of Sievierodonetsk's critical infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding that Moscow's main aim right now was to take the city.

"Some 90 per cent of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication. There is constant shelling," Zelenskiy said in a televised speech.

"Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers ... We do all we can to hold this advance," he added.

The Ukrainian government meanwhile urged the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.

The battle for Sievierodonetsk, which lies on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, is in the spotlight as Russia ekes out slow but solid gains in the part of the country known as the Donbas, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk regions close to the Russian border.

Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

It has concentrated huge firepower on a small area - a contrast to earlier phases of the conflict when its forces were often spread thinly - bludgeoning towns and cities with artillery and air strikes.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War in Washington said the Russians had still not managed to encircle Sievierodonetsk and the Ukrainian defenders have inflicted "fearful casualties" on them.