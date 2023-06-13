Ukrainian farmers mourn animals and crops lost in flood

AFANASIYIVKA: Yuriy, a 56-year-old Ukrainian farmer, stands chest-deep in water in his village of Afanasiyivka, gazing around in bewilderment.

A week ago, he was growing vegetables and fruit and grazing his cows. Now his land in the Mykolaiv region is deep under murky green water.

The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam has caused massive flooding in the regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv.

The flooding was yet another crippling blow to farmers in the regions, who were already struggling to plant crops due to heavy shelling and the need to de-mine their land.

"What's underwater here could have fed several large families for a year," says Yuriy, watching drowned ducklings float past.