Ukrainian forces resist Russian advance on capital Kyiv as battles rage on

KYIV: Ukrainian forces are putting up "very determined resistance" to Russia's invasion, a US defence official said on Saturday (Feb 26), as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a defiant tone on the streets of the capital Kyiv.



Russian forces continued to pound Kyiv and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles in a campaign that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing westwards towards the European Union, clogging major highways and railway lines.



Top Russian security official and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said military operations would be waged relentlessly until President Vladimir Putin's goals were achieved, ratcheting up Moscow's rhetoric.



Putin launched what he called a special military operation on Thursday, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. The assault threatens to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Medvedev said new sanctions on Russia were a sign of the West's impotence in the conflict and he hinted at a severing of diplomatic ties, saying it was time to "padlock the embassies".

The United States has observed more than 250 launches of Russian missiles, mostly short-range, at Ukrainian targets, the US defence official said.

"We know that (Russian forces) have not made the progress that they wanted to make, particularly in the north. They have been frustrated by what they have seen is a very determined resistance," the official said, without providing evidence.