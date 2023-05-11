Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Ukrainian offensive has started around Bakhmut flanks, says Wagner boss Prigozhin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Ukrainian offensive has started around Bakhmut flanks, says Wagner boss Prigozhin

Ukrainian offensive has started around Bakhmut flanks, says Wagner boss Prigozhin

Residential buildings shown last month damaged by shelling in Bakhmut. (Photo: AFP/File/Anatolii Stepanov)

11 May 2023 07:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: The founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday (May 11) that Ukrainian units had begun their counterattack, and were approaching Bakhmut from the flanks.

Reuters could not independently verify his assertion, published on Telegram.

In response to a Russian media question about Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive, Prigozhin said that Ukrainian operations were "unfortunately, partially successful".

Prigozhin was asked about comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy that Ukraine's counteroffensive had been delayed as Ukrainian forces waited for more aid from foreign countries.

He said that Zelenskiyy was "being deceptive" in saying that the offensive had not yet begun.

Related:

Russian forces, spearheaded by Wagner, have been waging a bloody assault on Bakhmut, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, since last summer.

On Wednesday, both Prigozhin and the Ukrainian military said that Kyiv's forces had routed a Russian army unit near Bakhmut, in a significant advance for Ukraine.

Prigozhin has repeatedly accused senior Russian defence officials of starving his forces in Bakhmut of ammunition, and blamed them for reverses around the town.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.