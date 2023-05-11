Ukrainian offensive has started around Bakhmut flanks, says Wagner boss Prigozhin

MOSCOW: The founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday (May 11) that Ukrainian units had begun their counterattack, and were approaching Bakhmut from the flanks.

Reuters could not independently verify his assertion, published on Telegram.

In response to a Russian media question about Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive, Prigozhin said that Ukrainian operations were "unfortunately, partially successful".

Prigozhin was asked about comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy that Ukraine's counteroffensive had been delayed as Ukrainian forces waited for more aid from foreign countries.

He said that Zelenskiyy was "being deceptive" in saying that the offensive had not yet begun.