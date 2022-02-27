Ukrainian oil and gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions

KYIV: Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday (Feb 27), as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system.

Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital, Kyiv, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the biggest assault on a European state since World War II entered its fourth day.

Russian missiles found their mark, including a strike that set an oil terminal ablaze in Vasylkiv, southwest of Kyiv, the town's mayor said. Blasts sent huge flames and billowing black smoke into the night sky, online posts showed.

There were also reports of heavy fighting near Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, in the northeast, where Russian troops blew up a natural gas pipeline, a Ukrainian state agency said. The gas blast there sent a mushroom cloud up into the darkness.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything," said the mayor, Natalia Balasinovich.

Russian-backed separatists in the eastern province of Luhansk said a Ukrainian missile had blown an oil terminal in the town of Rovenky.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation on Thursday, ignoring weeks of Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security - a charge Kyiv and Western governments say is baseless propaganda.

The biggest assault on a European state since World War II threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv reported occasional blasts and gunfire in the city late on Saturday but it was not clear where it was coming from.

"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message from the streets of Kyiv posted on his social media.